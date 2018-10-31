Breaking News

Remains of Missing General Recovered at Last, Army Says

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nigerian Army said Wednesday that it has found the body of a missing retired Major General Idris Alkali.
Alkali was declared missing several weeks ago while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi.
His body parts were found in an abandoned well in Guchwet village of Shen district, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Although no medical test has been done to confirm if the body parts found were actually that of Alkali, the army said its investigations confirmed it so.
The body parts found were being put in a body bag as at the time of this report.
Brig.Gen. Umar Ibrahim, the Garrison Commander, 3 division, who spoke to journalists at the scene, said some of the suspects who participated in the killing of the general brought the army to the well.
Last week, the army announced it located a shallow grave where the late General was initially buried before the body was exhumed and taken someplace else.
A military parade will take place at the site of the well after all the body parts have been removed, Ibrahim said.

Author: News Editor

7350 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
INEC Recognises Kashamu-led Ogun PDP
by
Workers Say No to N22,500 Minimum Wage
by
Update: Adeleke Arraigned, Granted Bail over Alleged Exam Malpractice

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »