Rivers, Delta APC Produce 2 Governorship Candidates Each

The All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship primaries in Rivers and Delta States have further torn the party down the line as two candidates emerged each from the states’ primaries.

While Senator Magnus and Tonye Cole emerged in the primary in Rivers State, political economist, Prof Pat Utomi and Great Ugnoru emerged candidates of the two factions in the state.

Ogboru emerged in a parallel governorship primary held at the College of Education (Technical) Asaba, the state capital.

This came barely a few hours after Utomi emerged also as the flag bearer of the party at another parallel governorship primary organised by Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction.

Ogboru, who is contesting for the fifth time to rule the oil-rich state, clinched the party ticket at a primary conducted by the Gen. Lawrence Onoja’s electoral panel under the Jones Erue-led faction in the state.

Onoja, who declared the results in an exercise which began on Sunday, said Ogboru polled a total of 3,292 votes to defeat his closest rival, Victor Ochei, who scored 160.

Utomi emerged the torchbearer at a parallel primary organised by the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led factional State Working Committee of the party in Asaba, the state capital.

The exercise which started on Sunday ended in the early hours of Monday following the declaration of results by the returning officer, Elder Favour Adibor in Asaba on Monday.

Utomi polled 2,486 votes to defeat three other aspirants.

The former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engr. Victor Ochei, polled 801 to come a distant second while Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a former National Deputy Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 368 to come third.

In Rivers, both Cole and Senator Abe emerged winners of the parallel governorship primaries conducted by the two factions in the state.

Cole came out victorious in the indirect governorship primary held in Port Harcourt on Sunday of the faction loyal to Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, when he polled 3,329 votes while his closest rival, Dr Dawari George, got 491 votes.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs came a distant third with 38 votes while Abe got one vote.

It was, however, a different story at the primary held by the APC faction loyal to Abe as the was declared the winner of the Sunday’s direct governorship primaries conducted in the three senatorial districts of Rivers State by the APC.

The returning officer, Dr Chigbo Sam Eligwe, made the announcement in a press conference at its Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

