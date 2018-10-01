Sanwo-Olu to Ambode: Hope You’ll Regain Your Balance After Primary

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Monday, described Governor Akinwunmi Ambode attempt to defame his character as unfortunate, saying that the Governor would regret his action.

Ambode had taken a swipe at Sanwo-Olu while speaking at a press conference ahead the party’s governorship primaries.

Ambode had alleged the Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for using fake dollars and treated for mental illness and so not fit to governor Lagos.

But in his response, Sanwo-Olu, who declared that he has forgiven Ambode over disparaging comments on his personality, however, expressed hope that the Governor regains his balance and proper comportment, no matter the outcome of contest.

In a statement, Sanwo-Olu said: “My pursuit of office will continue to be based upon issues that matter to Lagosians and not on attacks against someone’s character, even when he attacks mine. For anyone to engage in unwarranted character attacks against me reveals more about that person’s character than it says about mine.

“Thus, I felt sad for Lagos as I watched the press conference by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Many things he said were beneath the dignity of our people and the exalted office he now holds. Perhaps, the tension and anxiety of the moment got the better of him. If given a chance at cooler reflection of what he said, I am sure he would regret his descent into such low conduct.

“In this vein, I forgive him and hope he regains his balance and proper comportment no matter the outcome of tomorrow’s contest. After all, we are both here to improve Lagos, not to wrestle in its streets. “However, I must clear up some inaccuracies in the Governor’s statement. His allegation that I was arrested for spending fake dollars at a nightclub in the United States was untrue. In fact, the Governor knows I travelled to the United States just last month. I would not have been allowed to travel or even get a visa if I had been involved in what the governor falsely alleged.

“That the Governor claimed I underwent some unidentified type of ‘rehabilitation’ at the Gbagada General Hospital was also shameless and untrue.Promulgation of salacious rumour should not be part of the job description of a Governor. This is not the stuff of high office.

“People should question whether it is ethically right for the governor to turn what should be confidential medical information about a citizen into a weapon of political warfare? But, for avoidance of doubt, let it be stated that I never received any treatment whatsoever at the Gbagada General Hospital.”

Sanwo-Olu further berated Ambode for opting to sow fear into the hearts of Lagosians instead of making a convincing defence of his performance as Governor.

He, however, noted that Lagosians are intelligent and brave people, and can see through the smoke and the fog.

He said: “I am here not to tear my opponent down, but to help build Lagos up. With me, you will hear about progress on education, health, sanitation, proper tax levels, economic development, infrastructure, jobs, public services and other things that enhance the lives of people. I am a serious person and this primary election is a serious matter. I have not the time or inclination to attack character when there are so many real issues to address.

“We will continue to focus on the issues that matter in the lives of the people of Lagos. Lagosians want an answer to the sanitation crisis that cost loss of jobs caused by Mr. Ambode’s Visionscape misadventure. Our people will want to know why Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has not been able to build a single general hospital in the state when his immediate predecessor, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) built 11 General Hospitals.

“Lagosians are waiting to hear what our solutions are. They want to know why hundreds of competent civil servants got summarily dismissed and how this has undermined public service. As a candidate for the party’s nomination and hopefully as your next Governor, my approach will not be to sling insults, but to propose solutions to the problems of the day.”

