Scores Feared Killed as Army, Shiites Clash in Abuja

Scores have been reportedly killed and many others injured as soldiers deployed from the Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha Barracks on Monday clashed with members of the Islamic Movement In Nigeria also known as Shiites.

The clashes started when the movement were reportedly prevented from disturbing the flow of activities in Abuja and environs following their threat to organize a massive protest within the week to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

An eye witness, who preferred anonymity told our correspondent he saw scores of dead bodies being evacuated from the Keffi Abuja express way, where most of the clashes had happened. ” I saw many dead bodies being taken away, passing through my area. A lot of them were also seriously wounded, ” he said.

The incident has caused a serious gridlock in the area, which is notorious for such scenario even in normal times. This has forced many commuters to trek long distances to their homes as commercial vehicles have suddenly become scarce.

The clashes between the Shiites have lingered in the past couple of weeks but the situations escalated at the weekend as the Shiites intensified their protests at the weekend in Zuba and Deide two suburbs of the Federal of the FCT. 5 people were reportedly killed during the weekend clashes.

As at the time of writing this report the police authorities are yet to respond to the situation.

