Scores of Suspects Arrested in Connection with Missing General

Over 33 people were said to have been arrested over the disappearance Major General Muhammed Alkali.

The General was reported missing while travelling from Abuja through Bauchi to Jos, Plateau State.

The army said Wednesday that those arrested will screened to determine their level of involvement in the disappearance of General Alkali.

Meanwhile, the army has cordoned off Dura Du community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where the car of a missuing Genetal was recently found in a pond.

The operation began in the early hours of Wednesday.

The car of the General was found in the community’s pond after some residents earlier tried unsuccessfully to stop the draining of the pond by military personnel.

A blood-stained T-shirt and a boxer short believed to belong to the general were found in the car on Saturday.

The Major General was declared missing since September 3, when he was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi.

Since the discovery of the car, there had been fears the military could attack the community in retaliation.

Wednesday’s operation is coming a day after the army assured the community that it will not carry out retaliatory attacks on the community. It had however urged the community to assist it in solving the mystery.

The military earlier on Tuesday discovered more vehicles submerged in the community’s pool.

Tge Deputy Director, information, 3 Division, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, confirmed the latest arrests in Jos on Wednesday.

“It is normal that when you conduct such operation, some people will be apprehended. They were screened and sorted out based on the degree of their culpability at the venue. After sorting out, the suspects were arrested and brought to the barracks for further investigation,” Ogunsanya said.

