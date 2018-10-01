Senator Jeremiah Useni is PDP Governorship Candidate in Plateau

A 75-year-old former Military Governor of the defunct Bendel State, Jeremiah Useni, is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State.

Useni, also former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under late General Sani Abacha regime, polled 1018 votes to defeat 12 other candidates at the party’s primaries. His closest rival, Johnbull Shekarau, got 340 votes.

A total of 2,097 delegates from 17 local government areas voted at the primaries, Monday.

Senator Useni, who currently represents Plateau South senatorial zone in the Senate, was also a former Minister of Transport.

Before the commencement of voting, Victor Lar, on behalf of the aspirants promised to support whoever emerges as the winner in Plateau State.

Useni will face incumbent Governor, Simon Lalong, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who also bagged the second term ticket of his party, unopposed on Sunday.

