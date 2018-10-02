Senatorial Ticket: APC Names Akpabio, Uduaghan, Sani, Yari, Others as Unopposed Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Tuesday, released names of unopposed members to contest the senatorial seat on the platform of the party.

The list released by the National Working Committee was signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

Among the names include, former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan and the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani.

Also cleared unopposed are Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, former Benue state Governor, George Akume and former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adebayo Adeyeye.

Also cleared include the three Senators representing Lagos State, Senators Oluremi Tinubu, Solomon Adeola and Gbenga Ashafa as well as Senator Ajayi Boroface, Yele Onogunwa and Omotoyao Alasoadura from Ondo are flying the party flag unopposed as they emerged the only cleared aspirants from their states.

Senator Ahmed Abubakar, Senator Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa) Senator Yusuf Abubakar (Taraba), Governor Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Senator Tijanni Kaura, Ikra Bilbis (Zamfara), Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo), Senator Andy Uba (Anambra) and Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna) are also running unopposed.

Former Kano state Governor, Ibrahim Shekaru is to battle for the Kano Central Senatorial ticket with Hajia Laila Buhari, while Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is to struggle for the Ogun Central Senatorial ticket with Senator Adeyemi Tejuosho and Ganiyat Oladunjoye.

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is to contest for the Oyo Central Senatorial district ticket with Senator Taslim Folarin and five others, Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura is to slug it out for the Nasarawa south ticket with Senator Salihu Hussein Egye, while Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima is contesting the Borno Central ticket with Ali Bukar Wurge.

Also, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan is contesting the Yobe North Senatorial ticket with Mohammed Lawan Yahuza, while Imo State Governor; Rochas Okorocha is listed as contesting the Imo West ticket with Senator Hope Uzodinma, who is also contesting the governorship of the state.

However, two former governors who have been in the senate for a long time, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima of Zamfara State and Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe) were conspicuously missing on the list and it was not clear whether they were screened out of the contest or decided not to return to the Senate.

The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said at different fora that it will be ungodly for the party not to reward loyal senators who stood by the party in its trying period, resisting all attempt to lure them away from the APC.

