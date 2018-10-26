Shallow Grave Where Missing General was Buried, Located

The Nigerian Army said on Friday that it operatives searching for the missing Major General Idris Alkali, have stumbled on the grave where the general was buried.

The army said it discovered a shallow grave believed to be the pace housing the remains of Alkali after he was killed.

The army said the location of the grave was disclosed by arrested members of the gang that killed him.

According to the army, the shallow grave was confirmed by four independent sources in the community and also by sniffer dogs.

Major General, B. A. Akinruluyo, the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Rukuba Barracks, explained how the shallow grave was discovered in Friday.

“Please note that four different sources not known to each other at various times took us to the opened shallow grave where the senior officer was earlier buried but subsequently removed.

“Furthermore, sniffer dogs that have been cultured with the personal effects of the senior officer led us to the same open shallow grave. That was the only grave we were led to by different people and sniffer dogs. We did not go to any other grave as the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence.

“Like I always say, the cordon and search operation is intelligence driven and that is why the operation has been conducted in line with international best practices and respect for human rights. This further explains why the (army) division did not clamp down on the entire community. Only the perpetrators are being targeted.

“At this point, let me reiterate that all the actors involved in this dastardly act who are still at large are known to us. All efforts are being made to get them arrested and be brought to justice as their photographs and personal details are with the relevant security agencies.

“The cordon and search operation conducted by own troops has really exposed the heinous crimes being committed by the few but fully supported and concealed by the entire community. I want to commend members of the public for their cooperation and still solicit for anyone with credible information on where the senior officer was reburied. It is the civic responsibility of the Dura-Du community to produce the corpse of the deceased senior officer and those who were involved in the killing of the senior officer.

“Finally, the division also wishes to emphasise its adherence to the principles and respect of human rights in the discharge of its constitutional roles. It further calls on everyone within its area of responsibility to remain vigilant and report any suspected breach of the peace to security agencies,” he said.

Alkali was the immediate past Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army. He was declared missing September 3 when he was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi State. He is believed to have been killed by his abductors.

The car of the missing general was found weeks ago in the community’s pond after it was drained.

A blood-stained T-shirt, a boxer short and a pair of shoes believed to belong to the general were found in the car.

A day after the car was found, the army cordoned off the Dura Du community and arrested 30 suspects in connection with the suspected murder of the general.

Apart from the discovery of the missing car, two other vehicles were also recovered from the pond.

Following the arrest of the 30 suspects, residents of the community fled for fear of military action but the army pledged to conduct the search with respect for human rights.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

