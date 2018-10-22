Slain Soldier: Ex-militant Leader Sues for Peace, Says We’ll Fish Out Culprits

Hon. Henry Binidodogha (aka Egbema 1), ex-Senior Special Assistant on Waterways Security and Surveillance to former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, has appealed for calm over the recent murder of a soldier on the Udoh – Ofunama Road in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, adding the community is working with the military to fish out the culprits.

The ex-militant leader stressed that Egbema Kingdom where the incident occurred is not known to be violent even at the height of the agitation for resource control.

Binidodogha recalled that the murder of the soldier which occurred on Friday, October 12 while he was in Port Harcourt, said he got a call from the military authorities intimating him about what happened and he swiftly travelled to the community to assess the situation while he got in touch with other ex-agitators like Generals Ezekiel and Rooney in Delta State to get to the root of the matter.

“After extensive investigation accompanying military men from one location to the other we were able to retrieve the gun in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, some suspects have been arrested by the security operatives and investigation is ongoing to fish out the main culprits.

“We in Egbema kingdom are peace loving and will never condone such criminality. We are appealing to the military and Federal Government to give us a little more time to fish out those behind the evil deed,” he stated.

While contributing, Raphael Egbuwa and Endurance Eferutusogha, Chairman and Assistant Secretary respectively of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Egbema Clan, corroborated what Binidodogha said while also re-affirming that the youth organisation vehemently condemnef all acts of criminality and will do all it can to ensure that the culprits responsibility are arrested and face the full wrath of the law.

“IYC will never support any act of criminality. It is not in our culture in Egbema kingdom to harbour such characters. We are getting close to them and soon we will get them to come and pay for their crime,” they said.

