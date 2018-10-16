That Akpabio, Ekere Re-union; by Wole Arisekola

There is no union of hearts that does not meet its end. Friends after friends depart, but comrades in true spirit, stick.

With them, the deep, tightly woven fabric of affection, glistens even with wear and the inescapable vicissitudes of companionship and emotional life.

This much is exemplified in the enviable re-union of Senator Godswill Akpabio, with his former deputy, Obong Nsima Ekere!

Whatever Akpabio touches becomes gold. He is an annointed child of God.

When the anointing of God is upon a man, it changes him from being a little ordinary.

For the records, Akpabio has never lost any election. He is a winner, anyday anytime. His enviable success in life attracts enviness and jealousy among his people.

Like the biblical quotes in Genesis 50 vs 20, “But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive”.

Akpabio’s “uncommon move” to the ruling party is to save the future of the unborn generations in the Niger Delta.

It is not for his immediate gains. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world.

A great writer, Anais Nin opinion about life is that, “life is a process of becoming a combination of states we have to go through. Where people fail is that they wish to elect a state and remain in it. This is a kind of death”.

