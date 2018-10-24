The Beautiful World of Godswill Akpabio

If there is something synonymous with Senator Godswill Akpabio’s name, it is the milk of kindness flowing through his veins.

One may be born with the most exclusive abilities, trained to learn them over the course of several years, one might even have gone through an educational program to build the skills; but whatever talent one possesses, it can only be put to optimal usage when helping others.

To many of his constituents, Senator Akpabio’s activities are answers to some of the things they have always prayed for. Yesterday, in his hometown, a total of 430 beneficiaries of grants he facilitated; 40 from each of the 10 local government areas of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District were issued checks of ₦ 250,000 each.

Akpabio, known across Akwa Ibom to be a paragon of kindness said ” I have been a constant example of how you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the words of the Lord Jesus: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ Acts 20:35.

“Givers are never short-changed! The great thing about long-term rewards is that you can always guarantee a reward coming your way. Every time you give, be expectant as often as possible!”

Senator Akpabio has been a source of blessing to his people right from the onset .He is one of the few politicians who believe in making people happy.

Last year, he empowered over 2,000 constituents with cars, buses, tricycles and other items while over 250 students benefited from scholarship awards.

Not only has this versatile Ukanna born politician executed about 50 constituency projects across the 10 Local Government Areas of his Senatorial District, he has empowered over 2,000 constituents with cars, buses, tricycles and even tractors!

Akpabio is showing the world not to become weary in doing good. He tells of the principle of seedtime and harvest. “For at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”, he usually tells his constituents. He believes that the only way for the son of a poor man to sit with kings is by having good and qualitative education. So he countinued with the vision which he started when he was the Number One citizen of his state, that no Akwa Ibom child will ever skip qualitative education in his lifetime. This, he is following up by providing scholarship awards for over 250 students.

According to the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, “words were not enough to describe the noble gesture of my former boss and Governor who is never tired of doing what is right”.

Being good is commendable, but when it is combined with doing good, it is more useful.

Akwa Ibomites have continued to express the sweet-natured and highly competent Senator Akpabio, not just for being a graceful leader but also operating at the highest standard of efficiency for the good of his people.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

