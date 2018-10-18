Trial of former Kano Gov, Shekarau Adjourned

The trial of former Kano Governor, Ibrahim Skekarau at the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday was adjourned to November 19.

Shekarau, who recently detected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is being tried on alleged offences of money laundering

Shekarau was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside former External Affairs Minister Aminu Wali and one Mansur Ahmad on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N950m.

When the case came up for hearing, Thursday, the judge, Lewis Allagoa, who just assumed duty at the court, adjourned the trial.

The judge replaced Justice Zainab Bage who was transferred.

Counsel to the EFCC, Johnson Ojogbane, had earlier told the court that the defendants, between March 26 and 27, 2015, conspired among themselves and received the said amount without going through financial institutions.

He said that the money was issued to the defendants by the PDP and former petroleum minister Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (prohibition) Act 2011 as amended and punishable under section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act and Section 15(1) of money laundering Act.

The trio had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before the adjournment, the defence counsel, Jibrin Okutekpa (SAN) prayed that the court to extend the bail granted to his clients by the former Judge in line with Section 163 of the Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The Judge acceded to the request to extend the bail before adjourning to November 19, 20, and 21 for continuation of the trial.

