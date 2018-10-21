Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke Kill Wife of Militia Leader, 12 Other Members in Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue State have killed 12 gang members of the most wanted terrorist in Benue, Terwase Akwaza aka ‘Gana’.

Wife of Akwaza was also reportedly killed in the operation.

The operation was said to have taken in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The commandant of the Whirl Stroke, Maj-Gen Adeyemi Yekini, on Saturday, told journalists on the operation of the troops across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the past six months, that one soldier was declared missing in the operation.

Yekini stated that efforts were still ongoing to locate and rescue the missing soldier, adding that troops had killed Gana’s wife in a previous operation.

He added that troops had been conducting aggressive patrols of some villages in Taraba, where there had been silent killings of innocent people.

The commandant said: “Operation was carried out around the Ukum LGA of Benue State on October 14, following consecutive reports of silent killings by Gana’s gang members of innocent citizens of Ukum.

“Troops made contact with Gana’s men at Sai where the armed militia elements in large numbers engaged troops in a shootout for over two hours. At the end of the four simultaneous assaults, OPWS troops killed 12 militia men loyal to Gana at Sai, while we recorded one case of a soldier who got missing during the fighting.

“In all, OPWS has recovered 45 assorted weapons, 1,285 rounds of ammunition, 24 AK-47 magazines, while 74 suspects were arrested. In addition, over 145,000 internally displaced persons have returned home in the three states since the inception of OPWS.”

