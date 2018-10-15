Troops Kill 10 Kidnappers in Kaduna

Ten kidnappers have been reportedly killed when troops of the Nigerian Army, attached to 1 Division, stormed three kidnappers’ camps in the Kamuku, Kidandan and Unguwar Maigwari areas of Kaduna State.

The 10 kidnappers were said to have been shot dead and many others injured during the encounter.

It was learnt that the operation in the Kidandan area was carried out with the assistance of the local vigilance group which identified the kidnappers’ camp.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Muhammad Dole, on Sunday, confirmed the operations.

He noted that the troops under Operation Whirl Punch would continue assault on kidnappers’ camps to ensure safety of lives and properties.

He said: “Troops began an operation in Kamuku forest where bandits used to harbour and plan their nefarious activities. Several of the bandits were neutralised and the camps were destroyed. In another operation, a combined effort between the troops and the local vigilance group saw the raid of an identified camp in the Kidandan general area. As a result, one bandit was killed and others escaped with gunshot injuries. One AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special was recovered.

“We also got information on activities of kidnappers at Unguwar Maigwari area. Troops thereafter raided the kidnappers’ camps along Doka-Rijana Road. The camps were discovered to have been littered with empty alcoholic bottles, syringes and some narcotic substances. During the raid, one informant was arrested and three Dane guns were recovered.

“The troops will continue to raid all suspected camps and maintain aggressive patrols in order to ensure safety of lives and properties of citizens. The level of cooperation and support from the locals is highly appreciated and they are urged to sustain it, so as to be able to eliminate the criminals in our midst.”

