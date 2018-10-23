VON DG Blasts Oshiomhole, Says He Thinks He Knows it All

There seems to be no end to the internal wrangling plaguing the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, Tuesday, accused the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, of promoting impunity in the concluded party primaries.

The VON-DG was an aspirant for the Enugu West Senatorial District ticket of the party for 2019 but lost.

On Monday Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, also accused Oshiomhole, among others, as being the problem of the party in Ogun State.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Okechukwu described Oshiomhole as a ”mindset, kind of ITK – I Too Know” adding that Oshiomhole should ”go home to settle his sins with his predecessor, John Odigie Oyegun.”

”Methinks Comrade Oshiomhole came with a wrong mindset, kind of ITK – I Too Know.

”Secondly, everything his predecessor, Chief John Odigie Oyegun did is evil and he is a saint. Oshiomhole better goes home to settle with his brother, before we pay for the sin we never committed. Thank God that Oyegun has been vindicated, though at great cost to APC.”

The VON boss accused Oshiomhole of stopping the Enugu State gubernatorial primary mid-way ”without reasons after a smooth electoral process in four out of 17 LGAs.”

”For instance, can the comrade (Oshiomhole) in all honesty publicly tell Nigerians why he stopped Enugu State gubernatorial primary mid-way after the seamless conclusion of 4 out of 17 LGAs without genuine reason?

”I was one of those he spoke to and we assured him all is well. Or the unilateral reversal of indirect primary mode of election chosen by Enugu State to direct primary, without proper resort to the National Working Committee which approved the Indirect Primary for Enugu State?”

Similarly, he charged the former NLC Chairman to explain why ”he handed over the Imo State governorship ticket to the Governor Rochas Okorocha family”.

”Can Comrade Oshiomhole as a matter of urgent national importance clear the air on the culture of impunity and misadventure he demonstrated in Imo State by handing over the APC to a FRIENDLY FAMILY?

”One challenges Comrade Oshiomhole in all clear conscience to tell the world how APC can win Imo State in 2019 in the CLIFF-HANGER he wittingly or unwittingly railroaded our great party?

“The Electoral Act is completely blind and our party’s rules also are completely blind to power but it’s sensitive to procedures; it is sensitive processes. ‘Is the Electoral Act or our party’s rules followed in Zamfara, Ogun States or some of us who won the primary election but were shortchanged?”, Okechukwu queried rhetorically.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

