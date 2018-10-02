Breaking News

Why I Was Absent at Independence Day Celebration – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said he was absent from the Independence Day celebration, Monday, because he was out of Abuja attending to other important political assignments ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries, weekend.
He also said in his home state, Kwara, the gubernatorial primary election took place which required his presence. And so could not have left the state for Abuja.
Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, were also absent at the ceremony.
Special Adviser to Saraki on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, who spoke on his behalf, said his principal was unavoidably absent at the parade ground because he would also meet with Kogi delegates to the national convention of the PDP.
According to him, these are two very important political assignments that required the attention of the Senate President.
Olaniyonu said: “The Senate President and a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP is currently not in Abuja, he is at the moment in his home state, Kwara.
‘’The governorship primary is holding today (yesterday) in Kwara and he must be present and after that, he will be holding a meeting with Kogi State delegates to the PDP National Convention. These are two very important assignments that require his attention.”
Spokesperson of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Turaki Hassan, said he had no idea if his boss was invited to the event or why he was not present at the ceremony.
“Actually, I am out of Abuja and I don’t know what is happening there,” he said.

