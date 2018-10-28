Wife, Son Confirm Death of Chief Anenih

Members of Chief Tony Anenih family have confirmed the death of the former Chairman of Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Minister of Works.

Mrs. Iyom Josephine Anenih, widow of the late politician and his son, Mr. Usolo Anenih, confirmed the death of Anenih to journalisits in Benin.

The grief-stricken Mrs. Anenih, a former Minister of Women Affairs, who confirmed the death to journalisits on phone, however said she would speak after official statement from the family

The death of the political icon threw the entire Edo state into sad mood, Sunday evening.

The Delta Crescent-residence of Anenih in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Benin, was silence, while the massive gate was under lock and key.

Two security guards who manned the gates said they were not aware of the death of the political icon, adding that the younger son who drove in shortly was inside and not disposed to talking to the press.

The situation was also the same at the residence of his wife, Iyom Josephine Anenih on Liberty Avenue, GRA as the gate was under lock and key.

However, in a telephone interview, a grief stricken, Mrs. Anenih, a former PDP Women leader said that she will only speak after the family issue a statement.

Another of his son, Usolo Anenih, confirmed the demise of the former Minister and Iyasele of Esanland in a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, adding that the eldest son, Mr. Tony Anenih Jnr flew to Abuja from his base in Lagos and will issue a statement after a family meeting.

Speaking on the demise of Anenih, Edo state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said that the party will only come out with a statement after the family officially broke the news of the death of the political titan, popularly known as “Mr. Fix it.”

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said that the government was aware of the death of Anenih but was only waiting for an official announcement from the family before its reaction.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has commiserated with the Anenih family over the death of its patriarch, describing the loss as saddening.

Anenih, who hails from Arue, Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo state, came to limelight when he was elected Chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the then Bendel state during the ill-fated Second Republic.

He later became Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on whose platform late Chief MKO Abiola was elected President on June 12, 1993.

The military regime of retired General Ibrahim Babangida aborted the election half way. Abiola died in prison while trying to actualise the mandate.

