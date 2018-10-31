Workers Say No to N22,500 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday rejected N22,500, which states governors agreed to pay as minimum wage at the state level, Tuesday night.

Governors from the 36 states met in Abuja on Tuesday and agreed to pay N22,500 at their various states.

Workers across the country Tuesday held national ‘mourning’ rallies to warn of a strike on November 6, should the government fail to grant the workers’ request.

However, the NLC and other labour unions, Wednesday, insisted that they had an initial agreement with the government to accept N30,000 minimum wage after extensive deliberations.

The position of the state governors appears to have angered the NLC whose President, Ayuba Wabba, who on Wednesday told journalists that workers would now demand N66,500 minimum wage.

“The demand of Organised Labour is not N30,000; our demand is N66,500,” Wabba said at a press conference.

“We wish to reiterate our position adopted at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of 23 rd October, 2018 that any figure below N30,000 will not be accepted by us.

“We call on our members to continue to mobilise in preparation for the commencement of an indefinite strike on the 6th of November, 2018, if by then necessary steps have not been taken to adopt the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee,” Wabba said.

After an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja Tuesday, Zamfara State Governor AbdulAziz Yari said to balance salary payment with development and considering that government workers are not more than five per cent of the population, the governors cannot pay more than N22,500 minimum wage. The current minimum wage is N18,000.

Yari said: “Following a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum where we deliberated on the National Minimum Wage after a briefing from our representatives at the Tripartite Committee, we submit as follows:

“The welfare of all Nigerians is our ultimate concern. In all our states, we are concerned about the deteriorating economic situation experienced by the vulnerable segment of our population.

“In agreeing to a National Minimum Wage, however, the Forum is even more concerned about development, particularly in the health, education and infrastructure spheres.

” It is therefore our considered position that since the percentage of salaried workers is not more than five per cent of the total working population, our position must not just reflect a figure, but also a sustainable strategy based on ability and capacity to pay, as well as reflective of all our developmental needs in each state.

“Afterall, Section 3 of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission Act provides that ‘the Commission shall recommend a proposition of income growth which should be initiated for wage increase and also examine the salary structure in public and private sector with reasonable features of relativity and maximum levels which are in consonance with the national economy”.

“It is in this sense that we feel strongly that our acceptable minimum wage must be done in such a way that total personnel cost does not exceed 50 per cent of the revenue available to each state. Governors, therefore, agreed to pay a national minimum wage of N22,500.”

During the Abuja leg of the protest yesterday, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Ayuba Wabba insisted that states can pay the N30,000 if they cut the waste they accumulate.

He said “We cannot be creating wealth while we live in abject poverty or create wealth while the resources are diverted. They used us to collect bailout and they didn’t pay. The issue is not because there are no resources, but because they want more resources. In one state, the moment the governor received the money (bailout), he went and bought 10 bullet proof cars.

“In one state, N10 billion was used to charter flight alone. The problem is not about us, but about them. So, they must find the means to pay us. What have we done to the political elite that they cannot pay us N30,000.

“Don’t we deserve more than that? Instead of attending to that issue by respecting international conventions, they are coming up with no work, no pay and we are saying no pay, no work, no minimum wage, no work.

“Every Nigerian worker must be ready because this is a battle with a difference. When they increased the price of fuel, they put the issue of minimum wage on the table. We will not allow a situation where they increase their own and ignore us.

“During the last increase, salary of political office holders was increased by 900 per cent, while giving us pittance.”

Labour claimed that the Tripartite Committee agreed on N30,000 minimum wage, but Labour Minister, Chris Ngige said it was not correct.

