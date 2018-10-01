Your Visit Has Lifted My Morale, Buhari Tells Pastor Kumuyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that the visit by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi to the Presidential Villa, Abuja has boosted his morale.

He also noted that God did not make any mistake by creating 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said “God did not make a mistake when he created over 250 different ethnic groups, and decided to put them in a place called Nigeria.”

President Buhari said that Nigerians must appreciate God for bringing everyone together.

“We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake,’’ the President noted.

Describing Nigeria as “a great country’’ endowed with human and natural resources, President said: “We have challenges in trying to get people to understand us.

“With my experience as a governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, I thought I had seen it all, but Nigeria has a way of going at its own speed.

“My morale is raised by your visit. I very much appreciate it.” he added

President Buhari recalled what he described as Pastor Kumuyi’s “intellectual achievements’’ as a scholar and university lecturer before going into full time ministry, adding that he was “excited a great deal’’ for the General Superintendent’s acceptance of government’s invitation to preach the sermon at the country’s 58th independence anniversary.

“Thank you very much,” the President said.

In his remarks, Pastor Kumuyi, who leads one of the country’s largest Pentecostal churches, said it was an honour to be received by the President on a busy day as October 1.

He told the President that he appreciates the government.

“Please remain focused and courageous and do what is right. Not everyone will support you publicly, but we are praying for you so that your tenure will be one of progress and prosperity for the country.’’

The General Superintendent was accompanied by his wife, Esther, Pastor Samuel Afuwape, Pastor Chike Onwuasoanya and Pastor Seyin Malomo, the Chaplain of Aso Chapel.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

