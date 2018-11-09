Breaking News

129 Inmates of Enugu Prisons to Sit for NECO Exams

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

No fewer than 129 inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prison of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) will sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) November/December examination.
The NPS Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Chukwuemeka Monday, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.
Monday said the Deputy Controller of Prison, Ibrahim Usman, confirmed that the number was the highest since inception of the prison centre for the examination.
The service spokesperson said the inmates had been well tutored and prepared by best hands to put up a good performance and surpass 2017 performance.
He recalled that 81 inmates performed excellently in the 2017 NECO having passed all their subjects with credit including English and Mathematics.

Author: News Editor

7429 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Lawyer Bags 7 Years Jail Term Over Criminal Breach of Trust
by
DSS Arrests Kidnappers, Gunrunners, Cultists
by
MTN Drags FG to Court over N242bn, $1.3bn Fine

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Headlines »