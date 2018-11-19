19-year-old Boy Arrested with Fresh Human Parts in Anambra

The Police in Anambra have arrested a 19-year-old boy Sunday Onwe allegedly caught with fresh human parts at Awka.

Onwe, a native of Mgbo in Ohauku, Ebonyi State, was arrested around 11:30am by policemen attached to B Division after a fresh penis, fingers and blood were seen with him.

It was gathered that the suspect confessed that he and two others at large had kidnapped their young victim at a borehole in Ekwashe village, Ebonyi State.

They allegedly took the unnamed victim to Umuziaka village where they slaughtered him in the bush and thereafter, removed his private parts and other parts they needed.

It was gathered that they threw the child’s remains inside Ebenyi River in Ebonyi State before Onwe moved to Awka with the dismembered parts for reasons yet unknown.

According to the police, Onwe named his accomplices as Blessing and Emeka, both men currently at large.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent (SP) said the deceased’s fingers and fresh blood were inside a container.

“The exhibits were deposited at Apex Hospital morgue for preservation. The case has been transferred to State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation while efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing accomplices,” said Mohammed.

