2 Mobile Policemen Killed, Rifles Snatched in Delta

Two mobil policemen have been reportedly killed and their rifles snatched at Usiefurun Road area of Orhuwhorun town, Udu council area of Delta State.

The mobile policemen were said to be on guard duty in the area when they were murdered by suspected criminals.

Many residents of the area were reported to have been left with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

However, residents of the area have started fleeing their homes on Friday after reportedly being threatened by colleagues of the fallen policemen while demanding that the perpetrators be found and handed over to police authorities or they would visit their anger on whoever they lay their hands on.

One of the residents of the area, who spoke under conditions of anonymity, said he and his family, just like most other residents of the area, deserted their home since Friday and had been taking refuge in separate abodes.

“My wife and the children are with my in-laws since Friday, while I have since been in my cousin’s place in Warri. Our landlord also left with his family. He said so long as they don’t burn his house, he will return when everything has returned to normal.

“People are running away because later that evening when other policemen came they were very angry and were threatening that they would start killing people if the community failed to produce the killers and the rifles.

“They also went to the palace of the traditional ruler and asked him to produce the rifles”, the community source said.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the Delta state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the command was already on the trail of the perpetrators, adding that there would be no rest until the killers are brought to justice.

“We are on the trail of the criminals who perpetrated this act and shall not rest until we bring them to justice.

“There is no way any police personnel will threaten the people because without the people, there can’t the a police force; we only exist because there is a people. I must plead, though, that people with credible information about how these criminals can be arrested should volunteer such information. You and I know that those who collected those rifles did not take them for nothing, they definitely want to use them to further do harm to innocent people,” he said.

