2019: Politicians Importing Thugs into Lagos, Police Commissioner Alleges

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, has raised the alarm that some politicians were importing thugs into the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

Edgal, who spoke at a lunch by the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Alumni, at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Thursday, said intelligence report showed that most of the thugs were from Niger Republic.

He urged the public to inform the police whenever they noticed strange faces in their neighbourhoods.

According to him, crime has reduced in Lagos following the introduction of community policing.

The police chief said: “Intelligence report available to us indicates that some unscrupulous politicians are importing strange people into the state, to use them as hoodlums.

“We cannot wish away these reports, so we must call on the public to help us verify. This is why we are urging them to be vigilant and report strange faces in their midst.

“At the last inter-agency security meeting I organised, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said they seized over 1,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) from aliens. So, it is not like we do not have them. These foreigners are in our midst and we must join hands to locate them and flush them out.”

Edgal said the intelligence showed that Alimosho, Apapa, Alaba Rago, Idi-Araba, Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu axis could be harbouring the thugs.

“This is like a wake-up call to people on the need for more vigilance during this election period. If they notice influx of persons, they must alert security agencies immediately so that action can be taken,” he said.

