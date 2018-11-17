32 Indigent Law Students from Akwa Ibom Beg Senator Akpabio for Help to Attend law School

Thirty-two law graduates from Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District have appealed to Senator Godswill Akpabio for finacial help to enable them commence law school programme.

The indigent students added that they may miss the 2018 law school admission for financial reasons.

It was learnt that the 32 law graduates had first appealed to the state government for help, but when their requests for assistance were rebuffed, they have now turned to former Governor of the state, Senator Akpabio, for assistance.

The graduates, who spoke in a statement signed by their leader, Akaninyene Archibong, on Friday, said they could not afford N295,000, which was the fee for the programme.

The statement described the law graduates as indigent students who were able to go through their university programmes through holiday jobs, and by going without food for days.

“Prior to the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State Government provided subventions and laptops for law school students.

“In 2007, when Senator Godswill Akpabio became the governor of the state, he paid fees for graduates of law from the state and gave them laptops each and he did this till the end of his tenure. This has always been the practice, even in other states.

“Most of the students struggled to make it through their stay in the university, struggling to pay fees and only stayed alive because of their bright minds.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, did not answer several calls to his mobile telephone and also did not respond to a text message that was sent to him about the issue.

