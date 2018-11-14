Aisha Buhari Tasks Governors’ Wives on Maternal Mortality Reduction

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s President, has charged wives of the 36 state governors to work assidiously to contribute to the acceleration of efforts to end preventable maternal, new born and child death through advocacy.

Mrs. Buhari gave the charge on Wednesday in Benin, at a 3-day workshop on Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Haalth and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N), organised by her foundation (Future Assured), for Governor’s wives and their technical support officers in South South region.

The First Lady, who was represented at the event by Grace Chamah, said the workshop seeks to contribute to the acceleration of efforts to end preventable maternal, newborn and child death through advocacy and strengthening of accountability mechanisms to enhance the peace and development of Nigeria.

“As Governors’ wives of our various states, you need to be equipped as the chief advocate for Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N), not because you are mothers, but because you are better position and informed about the contextual terrains and workable solution to the problems that have contributed to give us poor health indices in Nigeria,” she said

She advised the participants to take advantage of the workshop to perfect their skills and strategies in order to achieve end to preventable maternal, Newborn and Child death within the shortest possible time.

On her part, wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said the training would increase the knowledge of participants on how to improve and sustain maternal health and well-being of children.

She lamented that Nigeria is ranked second in neonatal death and third in death of newborn baby in the world and that all hands must be on deck in reducing maternal mortality.

According to her, Mrs. Buhari is addressing the critical need and section of the society which are women and children in terms of getting access to healthcare.

“In Edo State, we are replicating the programme too. The campaign will start from the grassroot and we are at the final stage of rolling out neonatal programme. 30 most senior doctors are included in the State’s neonatal death team,” Mrs. Obaseki said.

