AFCON 2019: President Buhari Congratulates Eagles for Qualification

As the Eagles of Nigeria played out a 1 – 1 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to ensure their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, billed to take in Cameroon in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the Eagles.
In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in commending the team for their spirited and disciplined performance against a very formidable opponent which earned them qualification with the final match against Seychelles a mere formality.
Having keenly followed the senior national football team’s progress in the qualifying stages, President Buhari was enthused by their confidence, sense of patriotism and professionalism, and recommended these attributes to other Nigerians.
He equally commended the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Supporters Club, especially Nigerians residing in South Africa who turned out in great numbers to cheer the players, for a job well-done, and assured them of the unflinching support of the Federal Government going forward.
The President wished the young Nigerian football ambassadors more successes as they prepare for the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

