After Metele Attack: Airforce Bombs Boko Haram Location

The Nigerian Air Force had reportedly dealt a heavy blow on the terrorists by bombing their location and killing some of them.

This is coming a week after the deadly attack on the Nigerian Army formation in Metele village of Borno State, resulting in heavy casualty on the side of the Nigerian troops.

Fighter jets, said to be responding to the terrorists’ recent coordinated attack that saw over 100 soldiers killed, reportedly bombed the terrorists’ locations and and destroyed their operational base.

A top military intelligence officer was quoted as saying the airstrikes launched by the Nigerian Air Force destroyed a convoy of vehicles linked to Boko Haram attackers involved in last week raid on the military base at Metele in Borno State.

The Boko Haram attackers had used rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns and AK47 rifles in raiding the military base where armored were vehicles destroyed, and a number of officers and men of the Nigerian Army killed.

“The Nigerian air force is following the trail of the terrorists and has successfully destroyed about seven vehicles including gun truck and eliminated all the terrorists in the vehicles,” the military source said.

“The air force deployed the Mi-35M, multi-role combat helicopters which delivers a more superior flight performance with high-precision weaponry in destroying ground targets.”

Meanwhile, a Nigerian military aircraft was said to have crossed the border into a neighbouring country in hot pursuits where terrorists and stolen armour vehicles were destroyed.

It said: “The airstrikes took place in Tumbun Rego, Kangarwa and Mainok. There were also similar attacks hours after the Sunday’s attack. We expect the Nigerian air force to release air strike footage soon,”It quoted the source.

“Meanwhile, indications have also emerged that most of the Boko Haram commanders and their foot soldiers who attacked the military base were none-Nigerians.

“Another intelligence officer disclised in confidence that the attackers were speaking Arabic, French and some foreign languages.

The officer said: “Some of our soldiers who escaped after the rescue operation told us that the attackers dressed in military camouflage similar to the one wore by member countries of Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF). We learned that the attackers were not Nigerians as they spoke in Arabic, French and other strange languages when they first appeared like friendly force before they started to shoot at Nigerian troops.

“There is heighten suspicion that the deadliest attacks could not have taken place without collaborators probably within the military camp or the host community who could have been communicating with the terrorists before and after they stormed the locations.

“The military may likely engage in a tactical maneuover for forceful reinforcements of ground troops and air components in the affected areas in view of new developments,” the report said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

