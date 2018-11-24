Breaking News

Aftermath of Killing Police Inspector, 34 IPOB Members Arrested in Anambra

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Anambra State Police Command, Saturday, confirmed the arrest of 34 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in wake of the killing of a police Inspector and three members of the group in Nnewi, Friday.
Haruna Mohammed, spokesman of the command, disclosed in a statement that some personnel and a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) were also wounded while a police patrol van was set ablaze.
The spokesman said that anti-riot Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), EOD and Special Anti-Cult Unit Personnel and conventional police have been deployed to Nnewi and environs.
Haruna said that on November 23 at about 11:55 am, there was intelligence report that members of IPOB were gathering near the Teaching Hospital, Owerri Road, Nnewi, with intent to cause a breach of public peace.
He said following the report, the police patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi, Nnanna Ama, mobilised to the scene to disperse and prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order.
The spokesman explained that as soon as the team arrived, the IPOB members descended on them, set ablaze one patrol vehicle and attacked them with machetes and stones.
“They marched towards the Agbaedo Market shouting ‘No Elections without referendum’.
“The injured personnel were rushed to the hospital for medical attention; where the Inspector was certified dead by a medical doctor while the DPO and the ASP are presently receiving treatment,” he said.
He said that the police joint team have commenced search operations for the recovery of two AK47 rifles and one Beretta Pistol with ammunition snatched from the slain Police Inspector and police officers.
Haruna said that efforts were on to arrest other fleeing members of the group and bring them to justice.
The police spokesman urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses and reminded them that IPOB remains a proscribed organisation and its’ activities illegal.

Author: News Editor

7545 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Edo Govt Dispels Rumour of Strange Disease
by
AEDC Signs MoU with Power Analystics Solutions to Expand Network
by
Jonathan to Buhari: Please Leave Me Alone

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Headlines »