Again, Tremor Reported in Maitama Area of Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency on Thursday said a tremor of 3.0 Mercalli Intensity Scale occurred around the Maitama axis in Abuja at about 12.26pm.

This is the second time earth tremor is being reported within the precincts of the Maitama in about two months.

On September 6, residents of Mpape off Maitama district of Abuja, were in panic over what they described as ‘ground vibration’.

A resident of the area, Oladimeji Folorunsho who in respond to the development said that tension mounted around the area.

He said that the unusual occurrence which started at about 3pm on September 5 persisted till 10pm that day.

According to him, most residents had fled their homes in fear that there may be a landslide.

He said that buildings experienced severe vibration that no one could afford to remain indoors.

Folurunsho added that they had thought it was an explosion or blast from a construction site, but their investigations from some construction workers proved that wrong.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

