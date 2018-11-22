Aggrieved Aspirant Asks Court, INEC to Declare Him APC Candidate in Kebbi Primary

An aggrieved aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Kamba has asked a Federal High Court, Abuja, to declare him winner of the Arewa / Dandi Federal Constituency for House of Representatives primary election held in Kebbi State recently.

In an application, Kamba urged the court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from recognising Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa as APC candidate for the constituency.

He also asked the court for an order of mandatory injunction restraining Kangiwa from parading himself as candidate of APC for Arewa / Dandi Federal Constituency outside him (the plaintiff), having won the primary election by 604 votes against Kangiwa’s three votes.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court by Ibrahim Bawa (SAN) on behalf of the plaintiff against APC, Kangiwa and INEC, the plaintiff asked the court for an order of mandatory injunction compelling APC to submit his name to INEC as APC candidate for the constituency.

He demanded a further declarative order directing INEC to accept and treat him as the candidate of APC for Arewa/ Dandi federal constituency for 2019 general election.

He is wanted a declaration that it is unawful for INEC or APC to change the result of the primary election conducted for the constituency in which he emerged winner and was so declared by the party.

He therefore urged APC not to recognise and forward name of another candidate except his name who won the primary election.

When the matter came up before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on Thursday, lawyer plaintiff, Bawa (SAN) informed the court that APC has been served with the processes but they were not represented in Court.

F.O Edeawe announced appearance for INEC while another lawyer, Aminu Hassan, announced appearance for two other aspirants who seek to be joined as respondents .

Justice Dimgba ordered a fresh hearing notice be served on APC and adjourned the matter to November 27 for hearing.

Meanwhile, Hajiya Sa’adatu Hussini told journalists after the court session that what the plaintiff and hundreds of supporters that throne in the court premises is justice . She appealed to APC to allow the electorates’ choice of candidate to stand, adding that fielding a candidate who did win primary would be counter productive during the election.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

