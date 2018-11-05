Breaking News

Akpabio Shares Life Experience With Akwa Ibom Youths; By Wole Arisekola

A politician thinks of the next election while a statesman thinks of the next generation. Children decide on career choices when they are between the ages of 15 and 17. That is when they decide whether they want to be doctors, engineers, politicians, or whether they want to go to Mars or to the moon.
That is the time they start having dreams; and that is also the time you can work on them; especially to help them shape their dreams. That is the philosophy of Senator Godswill Akpabio,a versatile politician. He is of the opinion that change is the law of life and those who look only into the past or the present are certain to miss the future.
To prepare for the future , he always meets the youths of his counsituency to borrow them part of his life experience in order to shape their future.
Yesterday, he met with over 10,000 youths from Essien Udim Local Government in his country home.
It was a life changing event that made some of the elders present ask themselves why they were not opportuned to start their lives with a mentor like the uncommon Senator Godswill Akpabio.
Meanwhile, the wind of defection that started with Senator Akpabio in Uyo few months ago seems to have permanently relocated to Akwa Ibom State, and it is blowing from all directions of the state.
Massive defection of members from the oppostion party , the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now on per second basis with a slogan “oh what a great Senator we have in Godswill Akpabio”

