Akwa Ibom: Gov. Emmanuel Allegedly Leads Thugs to Invade House of Assembly

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has allegedly unleashed an assault on state House of Assembly, Tuesday morning.
He was alleged to have personally led thugs to invade the State House of Assembly in attempt to disrupt proceedings in the House.
However, the attack failed and the Assembly continued with the business of the day.
During plenary, the House led by Speaker Nse Ntuen suspended the former Speaker, Onofiok Luke and other members of the House.
In angry reaction, the state government has led thugs to lay siege to the House.
Spporadic shooting around the Assembly complex is still ongoing at the time of this report.

… More details later

