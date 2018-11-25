Akwa Ibom N-East APC Candidate, Etim Lauds President Buhari’s Next Level Agenda, Empowers 30,000 Delegates

The Always Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over what it described as desperate attempt to utter the zoning arrangement which has always been on existence in the state.

The battle is between Bassey Albert Akpan of PDP and Bassey Ekpenyong Etim of APC.

This is just as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Etim has empowered about 30,000 delegates from the nine local government areas making up the Senatorial District.

Speaking during the event tagged, “Akwa Ibom North-East Leadership and Empowerment Summit”, organised by Bassey Etim Support Group (BESG), Hon Etim, who lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda, said that the summit was organised with the aim to empower youths in the state.

Etim stressed the need to invest in youth empowerment and leadership initiatives. “The nation will develop faster in all areas of our democracy and political sphere if appropriate policies are initiated to empower youths and the populace to become champions of change from a young age at grassroots levels.”

He stated further: “It is important to harness and galvanise the vitality of Nigerian youths, who constitute a critical mass of the population, in order to transform them into change agents for national cohesion and progress, from the cradle.”

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Usen Ebong eulogise Etim Support Group (BESG) over the well-thought plan to bring the people of the senatorial district together in an unprecedented event which according to him had never happened in the history of the district.

He added that the summit has generated hope and unity among the constituents particularly, the jobless graduates, under-privileged and the down troden.

Other participants at the event who took time to analyse the zoning principle of the senatorial district argued that it would be the turn of Uyo Federal Constituency to produce a senator for the senatorial district in the forthcoming general elections.

The event venue which could not accommodate all the participants witnessed an unprecedented spill over to the adjoining streets thereby causing traffic jam.

The present Senator, representing the district, Akpan and Hon. Etim has a long of legal battle on who represents the senatorial district.

Uyo Senatorial district has practised zoning arrangement as far back as 1978 where the seat rotates within the three federal constituencies that make up the senatorial district.

Senator Akpan’s local government area will complete two terms of eight years according to the zoning arrangement. The seat is to rotate to Uyo federal constituency where Etim hails from.

For this reason over 30,000 delegates had gathered to discuss on the way forward which eventually led to the endorsement of Etim.

