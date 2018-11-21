Alleged N676m Fraud Against Moro, Others: Two More Witnesses to Go, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Wednesday that it was winding up its witnesses in the trial of former Minister of Interior, Abba Morro and three others, who are accused of N676m fraud in the 2014 botched recruitment exercise of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Others facing trial with Moro include a former Permanent Secretary in the Interior Ministry, Mrs. Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, an ex-Director in the ministry, Felix .O Alayebami and a firm, Drexel Tech Nigeria Limited.

The defendants are, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/42/2016, accused of defrauding 675, 675 graduate applicants of about N675,675,000 having been made to pay N1000 each as processing fees for 5,000 job openings.

The four defendants are equally accused of breaching the Public Procurement Act, No. 65 of 2007 in the award of the contract for the organisation of the recruitment test to Drexel Tech Nigeria Ltd.

When the case came up on Wednesday, lawyer from the prosecuting agency, the EFCC, Mrs. Elizabeth Alabi announced that the prosecution had called nine witnesses and planned to call the last two to close its case.

Mrs. Alabi told the court that the prosecution would not be able to proceed as planned on Wednesday because its 10th witness, Isah Joshua (an operative of the EFCC) called to informed her that he lost his father late on Tuesday. She sought for a short date.

“My Lord, the matter is for the continuation of hearing. However, our prepared witness, Isah Joshua, just called that his father died around 8pm yesterday (Tuesday).

“So far, we have called nine witnesses. This witness was to be our 10th witness. We just have two more to go. He is an investigative officer. He is coming to tender the statement of the defendants,” Mrs. Alabi said.

The Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, adjourned to December 4 for continuation of trial.

