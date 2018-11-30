Another Deadly Terrorist Group Operating Freely in Sokoto

Anothere suspected terrorist group has opened another battle front in Sokoto State North West Nigeria.

The group is said to be carrying sophisticated weapons and currently making life unbearable for the people of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Members of the strange group are said to applying ‘strange laws’ and punishing defaulters.

A witness said that members of the group, believed to be from Niger Republic, are in possession of assorted weapons, preaching Islamic teachings, forcefully collecting alms (zakat) and flogging defaulters.

He stated that though members of the terror group are yet to be identified by name, and have been in the area for more than two months now, they are allegedly recruiting youths in a nearby bush. After ‘training’ them, they give them a motorcycle, he said.

The witness, who pleaded anonymity, said members of the group are more than 200.

He said they looked strange, spoke Arabic and wore turbans over their heads.

“They imposed compulsory levies on each household with cows and rams. Those with cows are paying N500 and those with ram are paying N200,” he said.

“They are arresting and fining herdsmen who encroach on farmlands and are keeping the money.

“They are operating freely, scaring residents, without being challenged. They are going from one community to another,” the witness said.

Tangaza Local Government in Sokoto State borders Niger Republic.

The border communities of the two countries inter-marry and are identical and speak the same dialect.

The Sokoto State Police Commissioner, Murtala Mani, said on Friday that he was on his way to the area.

Also Sokoto police spokesperson, Cordelia Nwawe, said the police would address journalists as soon as her boss returned from the affected area.

The spokesperson for the state government, Abubakar Shekara, confirmed the report but said he could not provide further comments.

