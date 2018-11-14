Anti-Oshiomhole Protesters Storm ICPC, Demand Investigation into Bribery Allegation

Protesters, in their hundreds Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Abuja, demanding an investigation into allegations of bribery levelled against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters who were led by Barr. Stanley Onu under the auspices of Coalition for a New Nigeria (CNN) said the protest was in their “quest to arrest the dangers faced by our party, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), occasioned by the integrity challenged National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole”.

They carried placards with several inscriptions such as ‘Oshiomhole must go’, ‘Probe Oshiomhole now’, among others.

According to them, “the APC is in serious crisis following the most reprehensible, divisive and widely condemned primaries across the states”.

Onu said; “Today, the APC which was gaining grounds and welcoming new members is far from the all-embracing party it was when Mr. Oshiomhole took over as National Chairman.

“Given the various allegations of corruption by respected chieftains and members of the APC, we are here calling on the various anti-corruption agencies to begin a comprehensive probe of not only these allegations, but his time the governor of Edo state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are well aware that Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to commence criminal proceedings against Mr. Oshiomhole for allegedly diverting state funds into personal use.

“Therefore, it is expedient that a man that has corruption noose round his neck is not the fit and proper person to lead a party that has President Muhammadu Buhari, a man known globally for his anti-corruption stance, to remain in office.

“We demand that Mr. Oshiomhole resigns owing to the plethora of allegations against him leading to even the DSS inviting him and demanding for his resignation.

“In the event Mr. Oshiomhole chooses to tread the path of the little honour left of him, we urge President Buhari to ask him to leave before he leads the APC down the path of ignominy in 2019. We assure you that this will not be the end of the Coalition for New Nigeria’s protest until Mr. Oshiomhole leaves the exalted office of the National Chairman of the governing APC, the party of Change”.

Addressing the protesters, spokeswoman of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa said the agency was the impartial in treating issues, saying ICPC would look into all petitions before it, giving precedence to the time of filing.

She urged the protesters to remain peaceful and allow the petition go through the various stages as put in place by the commission.

She said: “I have heard you and we thank you people for the peaceful protest here. You have done what you are supposed to do. I want to assure you that your petition will be treated according to its merit and the same manner we treat others”.

