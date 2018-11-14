Army Intercepts Lone Suicide Bomber in Borno

The Army said on Monday that troops of 251 Battalion arrested a female suicide bomber, who attempted to attack Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The suicide bomber, according to the Army, was arrested at Goni Kachallari, near Muna Motor Park in Maiduguri.

A statement from the Army’s twitter handles, said that the female suicide bomber, Shaidatu Adamu, is a 19-year-old from Gwoza.

She was reportedly captured and had been in Sambisa Forest in the last three years.

The Army’s tweets read: “Troops arrest female suicide bomber at Goni Kalachari, Borno State. Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion, Maiduguri, arrested a female suicide bomber who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri to detonate her suicide vest and inflict maximum casualty on innocent Nigerians.

“Upon interrogation, she said her name is Shaidatu Adamu, 19, from Gwoza in Borno State. She was sent on a lone mission. She confessed that she had been in Sambisa Forest for about three years.

“Consequently, troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to diffuse the explosives. She has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade, Maiduguri, for further investigations.”

Meanwhile, army has advised farmers in the region to henceforth leave their farms as from 4pm.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division of the Army in Maiduguri, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, reads: “All farmers to please note that all gates along the Maiduguri parapet will henceforth close by 1600 hours (4 p.m). So, farmers are enjoined to leave their farms early to make the timing.”

