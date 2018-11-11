Army Kills 2 Top Boko Haram Commanders as Community Lost Cows, Sheep, Goats to Terrorists

The Nigeria Army on Sunday said its troops killed two Boko Haram commanders and reclaimed some communities in the ongoing clearance operations in Borno.

This is even as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said terrorists on robbery mission on Saturday night at Bale Shuwa village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State and made away with 200 cows, 300 sheep and goats.

The army, on its twitter handle, said that the commanders identified as Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki, were killed in the operation.

“Recall that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Chibok and 28 Task Force Brigade, Damboa, embarked on Joint Clearance Operations from Gumsuri to Gambori in Borno on Nov. 9, 2018; they successfully cleared and liberated some villages.

“Reports just reaching Nigerian Army Headquarters, confirmed that two high profile Boko Haram terrorists’ commanders named Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki were killed during the clearance operations,” it twitted.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the gallant troops and urged them to carry out further incursions and clearance operations to ensure that the remnants of the insurgents were completely wiped out.”

NEMA said on Sunday that Boko Haram insurgents came on a robbery mission on Saturday night at Bale Shuwa village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, stealing not less than 200 cows, sheep and goats.

Bashir Garga, NEMA’s Northeast Zonal Coordinator, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

Garga said: “Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Bale-Shuwa village in Jere Local Government Area at about 7:30 pm on Saturday.

“One disabled person was allegedly killed and 65 houses were burnt, while 200 cows, 300 sheep and goats were carted away.”

Garga added that those wounded in the attack were provided with treatment, noting that humanitarian needs assessment is being conducted, to ensure mobilisation of immediate relief assistance to the victims.

Normalcy has been restored to the area as people who earlier fled the communities returned to their homes after the military repelled the insurgents’ attack.

