Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 13, Burn Houses in Borno

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have killed 13 people and burnt down two villages in the town of Konduga in Borno State.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, confirmed the attack on Thursday in Maiduguri. Biu said, however, that troops rose to the occasion and repelled the invaders, who had repeatedly attacked communities in the Konduga Local Government Area over the years.

He disclosed that he had visited the attacked communities, Bularin and Kofa, including camps in the communities, housing thousands of displaced people.

“I was there. We recovered one dead body and saw burnt houses. Troops have been following up on the attackers,” said Biu.

Alfred Audu, a member of a militia, known as Civilian Joint Task Force, who claimed he was on duty at the time of the attack, said the insurgents engaged troops in a bid to force their way into the communities.

Audu said the insurgents were pushed back when fighter planes were deployed to confront the invaders.

Another eye-witness, who gave his name simply as Alhaji Modu, said that hundreds of the insurgents on trucks with mounted guns and motorcycles, attacked the communities at about 7:45 p.m.

Modu said the insurgents launched rocket attacks and forced their way into the IDP camps and also attacked homes with ferocious fire.

He said that nine people were killed at Bularin IDP Camp and three others in the Kofa IDP Camp.

“An Islamic cleric together with his wife and three children were burnt to death when the insurgents sacked their home at Bularin IDP Camp. “They burnt down the village market, shops, houses, animals and vehicles. Many people died in the attack while others are still missing.

“Bularin village was razed and several tents in the camp destroyed. Many people were displaced in the attack,” Modu said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

