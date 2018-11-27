BREAKING: Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Reconvenes, Suspends 11 Lawmakers, Standing Committees Dissolved

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker, Tuesday.

He is Rt. Hon. (Sir) Nse Ntuen. He was elected after the House reconvened on Tuesday.

Members of the House who were at the plenary condemned the impunity unleashed by the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke last week Monday.

The House after the election of Ntuen suspended the following lawmakers: Onofiok Luke, Udo Kerian Akpan, Felicia Bassey, Nse Essien, Lawrence Udofia, Usoro Akpanusoh, Ime Okon, Friday Iwok, Asuquo Archibong, Mark Esset, Emmanuel Ekpenyong, Aniekan Uko till further notice.

The House also dissolved all standing committees constituted illegally by the former Speaker.

Committees are to be reconstituted headed by the Hon. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen and adjourned till Tuesday 4th, December, 2018.

… More Details later

