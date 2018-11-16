Breaking: Appeal Court Slices Dariye’s Jail Term from 14 to 10 Years

Court of Appeal, Friday, reduced the 14-year jail term slammed on the former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, to 10 years.

Dariye was sentenced to 14 years in prison on June 12, this year by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of an FCT Federal High Court sitting in Gudu. The high court had convicted the former Governor and Senator for criminal breach of trust.

He was said to have diverted the sum of N1. 62bn ecological funds the Federal Government gave the state.

However, Friday, the Appeal Court reduced the sentence of 14 years to 10 years for criminal breach of trust while the conviction of diverting N1. 62bn was reduced from two years to one year. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The appeal court ruled that the lower court aired in law when it sentenced Dariye, a first time offender, to the maximum 14 years term contained in the charge against him.



