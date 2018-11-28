Buhari Approves Reduction in Cost of JAMB, NECO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a reduction in the cost of forms for final year secondary school and post-secondary school examinations.

This was made known by the president’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

The reduction of cost include that of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO), registration and examination fees.

Applicants under the new arrangement will pay N3,500 as JAMB examination fees against the previous fees N5,000, N9,850 for Senior Secondary Certificate examination SSCE, which is handled by NECO from the current N11,350 being paid and N4,000 instead of N5,500 for Basic Education Certificate which is also handled by NECO.

The new reductions were also announced by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The reduction will take effect January next year.

