Court Grants Factional Speaker Leave to Serve Impeached Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly Through Substituted Means

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State on Monday, granted leave to Ikem Uzoezie, factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly to serve the embattled Speaker, Mrs. Rita Mmaduagwu, notice of the court processes by substituted means.

Maduagwu was purportedly impeached as speaker of the Assembly by some members of the House on November 13 and Uzoezie was elected the new Speaker.

However, Maduagwu dismissed her impeachment as a nullity.

Justice Bature Gafai, gave the order, after Emeka Agbapuonwu, counsel to Uzoezie told the court that while the other defendants have been successfully served, Maduagwu had evaded service.

Gafai adjourned until Tuesday for hearing.

Agbapuonwu also said he could not serve Maduagwu, because the assembly complex has been sealed by the police.

He said that attempts to serve her at her residence were resisted by police guards who did not allow the bailiff to go in.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant his application to serve by substituted means.

Uzozie is seeking an interlocutory injunction stopping Maduagwu from parading herself as speaker, having been impeached by the required number of members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Joined in the suit are, Harford Oseke, Deputy Speaker, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Mr Garba Umar, commissioner of Police in the state as second, third and fourth defendants.

Other reliefs sought include an injunction asking Obiano should stop recognising any other person as speaker other than himself.

He also urged the court to stop police from hindering him from exercising his duties as the speaker and stopping members and staff from gaining entrance into the legislative complex.

The Assembly complex was taken over by the police and closed to all activities since November 15.

