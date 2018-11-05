Court Nullifies Suspension of 5 Imo House Members

The Owerri High Court, Mondsy, nullified the suspension of five lawmakers of the Imo state House of Assembly.

The lawmakers were suspended during the battle that led to the impeachment of the current Imo state, Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, which the court later upturned.

In nullifying their suspension, Justice Goddy Anunihu said the process did not follow the law, adding that it amounted to “putting the horse before the cat.”

He also awarded N8m as cost to the three defendants in the matter – Imo state House of Assembly, Speaker of the House and Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Judge who was not happy said that the House of Assembly, suspended the lawmakers before setting up the panel to investigate the allegations said to have levelled against them.

Recall, Ifeanyi Nnatataonye (Mbaitoli), Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru), Donatus Onuigwe (Oru West), kenna Nzeruo (Oru West) and Chiji Collince (Isiala Mbano) were recently suspended by the House for allegedly opposing the Deputy Governor impeachment plan.

The suspended lawmakers had alleged that some were offered money to have them support the impeachment plot and that their refusal culminated to their abrupt suspension from the House.

One of the lwamakers who spoke to newsmen, Ifeanyi Nnatataonye, saidon Monday: “I have resumed work. What this implies is that the judiciary is hope of a common man. It is a victory for all that loved democracy.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

