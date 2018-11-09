Court Orders Arrest of Whistleblower for False Information

A magistrate court Friday ordered the arrest of a whistleblower, Jeff Ove, for refusal to appear in court for trial for allegedly given false information.

He was alleged to have given false information to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Properties (SPIPRP).

Chief Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo issued the bench warrant against the Bayelsa State born whistleblower for his refusal to appear in court for trial in the four-count criminal charge brought against him by the presidential panel.

Ove was alleged to have given false information against a businessman, Engineer Emmanuel Mbaka to the effect that the businessman slashed huge amount of money in foreign and local currencies in his house at Gwarinpa Estate in Abuja.

At the resumed trial on Friday, Ove, who is the first defendant in the criminal charge was conspicuously absent in court without cogent reason.

His counsel, Abubakar Suleiman in the bid to pacify Magistrate Ndajiwo informed the court that his client was involved in an accident and could not make his way to Abuja.

The counsel further told the court that the surety to the first defendant was away to Port Harcourt on official assignment and pleaded with the magistrate to pardon the absence of his client.

However, counsel to the presidential committee, Dr Celsius Ukpong opposed the excuse adduced for the absence of the whistleblower in court for trial as demanded by law.

Ukpong argued the defendant inflicted malady on himself by not coming to court in spite of the gravity of the charge against him.

He therefore applied to the court to revoke their bail granted the accused person by the court to enable him stay in Abuja to face his trial as required by law.

Ukpong also urged the court to order the surety to the first defendant to appear in court to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond he entered.

In his ruling, Ndajiwo agreed with the prosecution that there was nothing to show that the first defendant was involved in an accident or ill as claimed by his counsel.

The Magistrate therefore issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant and that he should be produced in court on November 30 for trial.

The court alao ordered his surety to appear in court on the adjourned date to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond he entered for the defendant.

Ove and one Mohammed Sanusi were said to have on September 27, gave false information to the presidential Committee on their victim, Chairman of Trademore Investment, that he stockpiled arms and slashed huge amount of public funds in his Abuja residence, claims the panel found to be untrue.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

