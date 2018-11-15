Court Remands Suspects Who Attempted to Rob Gov. Dickson

Five suspects who allegedly attempted to rob Governor Seriaki Dickson in his country home at Toru Orua have been remanded.

Sagbama High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, gave the remand order on Thursday.

The accused, Esther Engbeke, Tamnatony Jacob, Wodu Ebikebomu, Emmanuel Dorgu and Sinclair Thursday are being tried for alleged conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Justice E.T Okara ordered their remand in prison after they denied the charges, and adjourned the case till December 6 for hearing.

The prosecutor, Ayebatonye Jumbo, told the court the accused conspired to procure arms with the intent to invade Mr Dickson’s country home at Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Jumbo alleged that one of the accused, a construction worker at Governor Dickson’s residence, had discovered a room stuffed with cash.

“This was after their initial plan to approach the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the whistle blowing policy to get commission had failed,” the senior state council said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004.

However, Ebipade, under cross examination by the defence counsel, Julius Iyekoroghe, told the court that his investigative team did not recover the said arms from the accused.

