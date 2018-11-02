Court Restrains Organised Labour from Going on Strike over Minimum Wage

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Abuja, Friday, restrained the organised labour from proceeding on the nationwide strike which is scheduled to commence on November 6 over the minimum wage dispute.

Delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application by Justice Kado Sanusi, the court restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) snd the Trade Union Congress (TLC) from egoing ahead with the proposed strike pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) .

Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum liisted as the first to the third defendants from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.

In the ex-parte application, argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, held that there is the likelihood of the strike having a devastating effect on the nation, the economy and the people.

The case was adjourned to November 8 for hearing of the main suit.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

