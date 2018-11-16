Court Sentences 61-year-old Man to 3 Years in Prison for Raping 8-year-old Girl

Isaac Phillip got what he did not bargained for when he decided to raped an eight minor. Perhaps what was uppermost in his mind was ‘fun’.

However, an Upper Area Court III, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday, sentenced the 61-year-old businessman to three years in prison for that singular act.

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, did not give Phillip an option of fine, saying it would serve as a deterrent to others.

Justice Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N20,000 as compensation to the victim’s family to enable them pay her hospital bills.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported by one Favour Emmanuel of Mado Tudun-wada, who is the victim’s mother on October 9 and was transferred from “A” Divisional Headquarters Jos to Legal Department Jos for prosecution.

Gukwat told the court that the accused lured the girl into his house and raped her.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Gukwat said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

