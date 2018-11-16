Breaking News

Court Sentences 61-year-old Man to 3 Years in Prison for Raping 8-year-old Girl

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, South West

Isaac Phillip got what he did not bargained for when he decided to raped an eight minor. Perhaps what was uppermost in his mind was ‘fun’.
However, an Upper Area Court III, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday, sentenced the 61-year-old businessman to three years in prison for that singular act.
The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, did not give Phillip an option of fine, saying it would serve as a deterrent to others.
Justice Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N20,000 as compensation to the victim’s family to enable them pay her hospital bills.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported by one Favour Emmanuel of Mado Tudun-wada, who is the victim’s mother on October 9 and was transferred from “A” Divisional Headquarters Jos to Legal Department Jos for prosecution.
Gukwat told the court that the accused lured the girl into his house and raped her.
On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.
Gukwat said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

Author: News Editor

7488 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Appeal Court Gives Reprieve to Dariye, Nyame, Reduces Sentences
by
Ex-militant Leaders Condemn Anti-government Protest
by
Breaking: Appeal Court Slices Dariye’s Jail Term from 14 to 10 Years

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Headlines »