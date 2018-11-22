Customs Intercepts Pharmaceutical Products Worth N7.21bn

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd), on Thursday said the Apapa command of the service intercepted 40 × 40ft containers of pharmaceutical products with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N7.31bn.

Ali disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lagos on intercepted pharmaceutical products, including tramadol.

According to him, the service was able to achieve the feat through vigilance and intelligence gathering within the system as well as information from the National Agency for Foods, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), a strong ally of the NCS.

”I commend the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye and her management team for their collaboration in the attainment of the interception.

“It is indeed worrisome to note that there are Nigerians who are ready to make money at the expense of human lives by bringing in such quantity of drugs that have grave consequences on health and national security.

“In the criminal desperation, importers of these items offered bribes to the tune of N150m to my officers to effect the release of just one 40ft container with promises of even bigger sums to follow in the event that their attempt succeeds.

“The officers played along and eventually arrested three suspects with the money,” Ali said.

He promised to thoroughly investigate the smuggling to bring all those remotely connected to justice.

The Comptroller-General also said officers of the Apapa command and the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, turned down $412,000 worth of bribe money offered them.

Ali said that Apapa command, within the same period, had also seized two aircraft, a helicopter with Registration number SN-BLI which was intended for export, in container number PONU7789246.

He said that it was falsely declared as 388 barges of cashew nuts, adding that the action violated section 36 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap C45, LFN 2004 and investigation was ongoing to fish out the owner.

He explained that the second aircraft, a Cesena 182A imported from the U.S. was declared through SGD NO. C130308.

He said it was seized because of the failure of the owners to present End User Certificate from the office of the National Security Officer and approval from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

According to him, this is a contravention of Section 46 of CEMA, Cap C45, LPN 2004.

Ali expressed concern about the importation of tramadol and other illicit items which posed great risk to the security and health of Nigerians.

“We are all aware of the dangers that the deliberate non-compliance with import and export procedures pose to our nation as importers bring in all manner of items which put the security and health of the nation at great risk.

“Terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements get hold of these uncustoms goods such as controlled drugs to perpetrate their heinous activities.

“It is worrisome to note that there are Nigerians who are ready to make money at the expense of human lives by bringing in such quantity of drugs that have grave consequences on health and national security.

“The Service is making concerted efforts to ensure that maximum revenue is collected and also to safeguard the security and well-being of the citizenry, “ he said.

“While the seizures of dangerous drugs and aircraft demonstrate NCS crucial contributions to national economy, security and well-being of Nigerians, the rejection of N150m bribe, presents a picture of a reformed NCS whose operatives are increasingly putting national interest above selves.

He gave an assurance that investigation was ongoing to bring all those remotely connected to justice.

