Disappearance of Exhibit Car, 2 Policemen Detained

Two policemen serving with the Ondo Command are currently explaining what they know about the disappearance of a car said to be exhibit put under their care.

They are said to be detained at the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ondo State Police Command.

The missing exhibit vehicle was said to be in the custody of the Command.

It was gathered that the vehicle was impounded and parked at the premises of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command in Akure. The detained cops were said to be on duty on the day the vehicle got missing.

Sources said the battery of the vehicle was earlier removed before the day it was stolen from where it was parked, but that the person that drove the car away brought another battery for the purpose.

The state police spokesman, Femi Joseph, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Gbenga Adeyanju, had ordered for investigation into the matter.

Joseph said: “The Commissioner of Police is very bitter about it and he has ordered for the trial of the two policemen that were on duty on that day. He has also queried the officer in Command of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad. The command will get to the root of the matter.”

